Ralph Lauren (RL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) closed at $111.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the upscale clothing company had lost 2.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ralph Lauren as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 32.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion, down 3.53% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ralph Lauren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Ralph Lauren's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15.
Investors should also note that RL has a PEG ratio of 1.31 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.