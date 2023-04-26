We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) closed at $16.25, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.9%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.88% higher. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.28, so we one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.