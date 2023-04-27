Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Helmerich & Payne (
HP Quick Quote HP - Free Report) reported revenue of $769.22 million, up 64.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $741.49 million, representing a surprise of +3.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions: 233 versus 234.75 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions: 22 compared to the 21 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 7 versus 7 estimated by four analysts on average. Average active rigs - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 4 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.04. Average active rigs - North America Solutions: 183 versus 178.88 estimated by three analysts on average. Average active rigs - International Solutions: 14 versus 12.25 estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenues- Contract Drilling - U.S. Land (NORTH AMERICA SOLUTIONS OPERATIONS): $675.78 million compared to the $659.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +65.3% year over year. Operating revenues- Contract Drilling - International land operations (INTERNATIONAL SOLUTIONS OPERATIONS): $55.89 million compared to the $51.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.8% year over year. Operating revenues- Contract Drilling - U.S. Offshore (OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO OPERATIONS): $34.98 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Operating revenues- Drilling services: $766.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $748.36 million. North America Solutions- Segment operating income (loss): $182.15 million versus $144.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. International Solutions- Segment operating income (loss): $3.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.34 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Helmerich & Payne here>>>
Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
- Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions: 233 versus 234.75 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions: 22 compared to the 21 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 7 versus 7 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average active rigs - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 4 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.04.
- Average active rigs - North America Solutions: 183 versus 178.88 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average active rigs - International Solutions: 14 versus 12.25 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating revenues- Contract Drilling - U.S. Land (NORTH AMERICA SOLUTIONS OPERATIONS): $675.78 million compared to the $659.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +65.3% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Contract Drilling - International land operations (INTERNATIONAL SOLUTIONS OPERATIONS): $55.89 million compared to the $51.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.8% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Contract Drilling - U.S. Offshore (OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO OPERATIONS): $34.98 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
- Operating revenues- Drilling services: $766.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $748.36 million.
- North America Solutions- Segment operating income (loss): $182.15 million versus $144.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- International Solutions- Segment operating income (loss): $3.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.34 million.
