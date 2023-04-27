Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Oshkosh (OSK) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.27 billion, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.59, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +59.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oshkosh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Defense: $513.10 million compared to the $511.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Access Equipment: $1.19 billion compared to the $998.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Fire & Emergency: $288.40 million compared to the $310.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Access Equipment- Aerial Work Platforms: $602 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $507.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.9%.
  • Net Sales- Access Equipment- Other: $249.80 million compared to the $228 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Access Equipment- Telehandlers: $341.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $261.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.6%.
  • Net Sales- Commercial- Refuse Collection: $141.90 million versus $139.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
Shares of Oshkosh have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

