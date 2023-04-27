Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Church & Dwight (CHD) Q1 Earnings

Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion, representing a surprise of +5.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Consumer Products: $1.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic: $1.12 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International: $230.60 million compared to the $213.93 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Specialty Products Division: $82.30 million compared to the $90.62 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic- Household: $601.60 million versus $546.39 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic- Personal Care: $515.30 million versus $498.12 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
Shares of Church & Dwight have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

