Compared to Estimates, S&P Global (SPGI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, S&P Global (
SPGI Quick Quote SPGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.16 billion, up 32.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.15, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92, the EPS surprise was +7.88%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total proforma revenue- Engineering Solutions: $100 million compared to the $97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +203% year over year. Total proforma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.07 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.3% change. Total proforma revenue- Indices: $341 million compared to the $343.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Total proforma revenue- Mobility: $358 million versus $339.86 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +211.3% change. Total proforma revenue- Commodity Insights: $508 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $476.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.9%. Total proforma revenue- Ratings: $824 million versus $785 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Total proforma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$42 million compared to the -$43.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Standard & Poors Ratings- Transaction Revenue: $598 million versus $314.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Standard & Poors Ratings- Non-transaction Revenue: $403 million versus $474.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Revenues- S&P Dow Jones Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties (Non-subscription revenue): $65 million compared to the $55.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $210 million compared to the $223.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. Proforma adjusted segment operating profit- Market Intelligence: $343 million compared to the $376.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>
Shares of S&P Global have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, S&P Global (SPGI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.16 billion, up 32.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.15, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92, the EPS surprise was +7.88%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>
- Total proforma revenue- Engineering Solutions: $100 million compared to the $97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +203% year over year.
- Total proforma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.07 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.3% change.
- Total proforma revenue- Indices: $341 million compared to the $343.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
- Total proforma revenue- Mobility: $358 million versus $339.86 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +211.3% change.
- Total proforma revenue- Commodity Insights: $508 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $476.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.9%.
- Total proforma revenue- Ratings: $824 million versus $785 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
- Total proforma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$42 million compared to the -$43.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
- Standard & Poors Ratings- Transaction Revenue: $598 million versus $314.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Standard & Poors Ratings- Non-transaction Revenue: $403 million versus $474.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment Revenues- S&P Dow Jones Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties (Non-subscription revenue): $65 million compared to the $55.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $210 million compared to the $223.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Proforma adjusted segment operating profit- Market Intelligence: $343 million compared to the $376.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of S&P Global have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.