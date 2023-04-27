Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Linde (LIN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Linde (LIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.19 billion, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.42, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.12, the EPS surprise was +9.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Linde performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- EMEA: $2.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.08 billion.
  • Sales- APAC: $1.60 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Sales- Other: $327 million compared to the $291.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Americas: $3.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.47 billion.
  • Sales- Engineering: $540 million versus $609.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.8% change.
Shares of Linde have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

