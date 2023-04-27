Plexus Corp ( PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which surged 52.6% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.16 per share. Revenues of $1.071 billion increased 20.5% year over year. The top-line performance gained mainly from greater-than-expected Engineering and Sustaining Services performance amid persistent supply-chain troubles. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2% In the reported quarter, revenues from Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas rose 9.9%, 37.8% and 31.2%, respectively. During the quarter, Plexus won 31 manufacturing contracts worth $275 million in annualized revenues when fully ramped into production. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $847 million in annualized revenues. Plexus also noted that funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities now amounted to $4.2 billion, up $600 million from fiscal first quarter. Market Sector Details Industrial’s revenues were up 5.8% year over year to $439 million, contributing 41% to total revenues. Healthcare/Life Sciences’ revenues jumped 38.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $488 million, contributing 46% to total revenues. Revenues from Aerospace/Defense increased 19% year over year to $144 million, contributing 13% to total revenues. The top 10 customers of the company accounted for 51% of net revenues for fiscal second quarter. Operating Details
Plexus (PLXS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
Plexus Corp (PLXS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which surged 52.6% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.16 per share.
Revenues of $1.071 billion increased 20.5% year over year. The top-line performance gained mainly from greater-than-expected Engineering and Sustaining Services performance amid persistent supply-chain troubles. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%
In the reported quarter, revenues from Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas rose 9.9%, 37.8% and 31.2%, respectively.
During the quarter, Plexus won 31 manufacturing contracts worth $275 million in annualized revenues when fully ramped into production. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $847 million in annualized revenues. Plexus also noted that funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities now amounted to $4.2 billion, up $600 million from fiscal first quarter.
Market Sector Details
Industrial’s revenues were up 5.8% year over year to $439 million, contributing 41% to total revenues.
Healthcare/Life Sciences’ revenues jumped 38.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $488 million, contributing 46% to total revenues.
Revenues from Aerospace/Defense increased 19% year over year to $144 million, contributing 13% to total revenues.
The top 10 customers of the company accounted for 51% of net revenues for fiscal second quarter.
Operating Details
Gross profit on a GAAP basis increased 34.6% year over year to $103 million. Gross margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) to 9.6%.
Selling and administrative expenses (4.3% of revenues) increased 13.2% from the year-ago quarter to $46.1 million.
PLXS reported an adjusted operating income of $56.9 million, up 58.9% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 130 bps to 5.3%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Apr 1, Plexus had cash & cash equivalents worth $269.7 million compared with $247.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Apr 1, PLXS had long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of the current portion of $188.7 million compared with $187.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
In the quarter under review, the cash flow from operations was $106 million. Plexus reported a free cash flow of $79.6 million.
PLXS repurchased shares worth $12.4 million at an average price of $98.75 per share in the fiscal second quarter. It has shares worth $22.6 million left under its existing $50 million share repurchase authorization.
Guidance
For third-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are projected to be between $1.00 billion and $1.05 billion.
Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 4.5% and 5%. Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $1.05-$1.23 per share, including 19 cents of stock-based compensation expenses, but excludes $0.29 in restructuring charges.
