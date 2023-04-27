Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) has reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $8.27 per share, significantly improving from $2.31 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.24 per share.
Valero (VLO) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Refinery Throughput
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) has reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $8.27 per share, significantly improving from $2.31 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.24 per share.
Total quarterly revenues declined from $38,542 million in the prior-year quarter to $36,439 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,207 million.
Strong quarterly earnings have been driven by increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin per barrel of throughput.
Valero Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote
Segmental Performance
Adjusted operating income in the Refining segment amounted to $4,067 million, improving from $1,469 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes aided the segment.
In the Ethanol segment, Valero reported an adjusted operating profit of $39 million, up from $2 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher ethanol production volumes aided the segment.
Operating income in the Renewable Diesel segment increased to $205 million from $149 million in the year-ago quarter. Renewable diesel sales volumes increased to 2,988 thousand gallons per day from 1,738 thousand gallons per day a year ago.
Throughput Volumes
In the quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes were 2,930 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from the 2,800 MBbls/d reported in the first quarter of 2022.
In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude and heavy sour crude accounted for 50.8%, 11% and 11.7%, respectively, of the total volume. The remaining volume came from residuals, other feedstock, and blendstocks and others.
The Gulf Coast contributed 58.5% to the total throughput volume. Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast regions accounted for 16.8%, 15.8% and 9%, respectively, of the total throughput volume.
Throughput Margins
The refining margin per barrel of throughput significantly increased to $22.37 from the year-ago level of $12.74. Refining operating expenses per barrel of throughput was $4.78 compared with $4.73 in the year-ago quarter.
Depreciation and amortization expenses declined to $2.17 a barrel from $2.18 in the prior-year quarter. As such, Valero’s adjusted refining operating income was $15.42 per barrel of throughput compared with $5.83 in the prior-year quarter.
Cost of Sales
Valero’s total cost of sales declined to $32,132 million in the first quarter from the year-ago figure of $36,923 million primarily due to lower material costs.
Capital Investment & Balance Sheet
The first-quarter capital investment was $524 million. Of the total, $341 million was allotted for sustaining the business.
At the first-quarter end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $5,521 million. As of Mar 31, 2023, it had total debt and finance lease obligations of $11,431 million.
