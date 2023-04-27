We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rollins (ROL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts.
Adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9% and increased 20% year over year. The bottom line surpassed our estimate by 12.5%.
Revenues of $658 million beat the consensus mark by 2.8% and improved 11.4% year over year. The top line surpassed our estimate by 2.9%. Organic revenues of $641.6 million increased 9.2% year over year.
The stock gained 1.7% in yesterday’s after-hours trading in response to the better-than-expected results. Rollins’ shares have gained 14.2% in the past year, outperforming the 10.9% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote
Other Quarterly Details
Adjusted EBITDA of $139.5 million increased 18.4% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.2% increased 130 basis points year over year.
Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $112.5 million compared with the prior quarter’s $95.3 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $62.4 million compared with $39.9 million at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $100.8 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and capital expenditure was $7.6 million. Free cash flow was $93.1 million.
Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimates by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported a beat on both counts in its first-quarter 2023 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% year over year.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.