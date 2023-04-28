We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) closed at $86.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had lost 5.54% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Splunk as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $719.02 million, up 6.67% from the year-ago period.
SPLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $3.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.23% and +6.06%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Splunk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Splunk currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Splunk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.49.
Meanwhile, SPLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.