Diana Shipping (DSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Diana Shipping (DSX - Free Report) closed at $3.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.01% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.
Diana Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.6 million, up 9.93% from the prior-year quarter.
DSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $283.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.59% and +0.95%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.33% lower. Diana Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Diana Shipping is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.17, which means Diana Shipping is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.