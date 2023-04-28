We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL - Free Report) closed at $1.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 51.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.
AgileThought, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AgileThought, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 600%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.3 million, down 2.08% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $201.5 million, which would represent changes of -216.67% and +13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AgileThought, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AgileThought, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.