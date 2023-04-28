We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B - Free Report) closed at $8.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Crawford & Company B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford & Company B to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $298.53 million, up 6.99% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion, which would represent changes of +22.86% and +6.77%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford & Company B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crawford & Company B is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Crawford & Company B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.79, so we one might conclude that Crawford & Company B is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRD.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.