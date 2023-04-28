We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed at $35.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 16.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.42, down 55.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $766.71 million, up 21.47% from the year-ago period.
RBLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.84 per share and revenue of $3.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.71% and +18.59%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
