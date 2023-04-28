We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Trinity Capital (TRIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) closed at $12.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 11.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Trinity Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.17 million, up 29.25% from the year-ago period.
TRIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $171.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.48% and +17.62%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Trinity Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Trinity Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Trinity Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.82, so we one might conclude that Trinity Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.