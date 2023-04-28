We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed at $92.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 4.49% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, down 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.59 billion, down 36.89% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion, which would represent changes of -63.6% and -29.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower within the past month. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.27, so we one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
