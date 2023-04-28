We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed at $792.29, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 5.05% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.
Regeneron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.25, down 19.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.92 billion, down 1.36% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $40.32 per share and revenue of $12.48 billion, which would represent changes of -10.36% and +2.53%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower within the past month. Regeneron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.81, so we one might conclude that Regeneron is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.