New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akerna (KERN - Free Report) is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 90.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Bridge Investment Group (BRDG - Free Report) is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Camden National (CAC - Free Report) is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 60 days.

