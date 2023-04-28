See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Soars 7.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) shares rallied 7% in the last trading session to close at $136.21. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.5% loss over the past four weeks.
The increased optimism surrounding the U.S. real estate operations sector is likely to have raised investors’ confidence, driving the stock up.
This financial and professional services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -51%. Revenues are expected to be $4.56 billion, down 5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Jones Lang LaSalle, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on JLL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Jones Lang LaSalle belongs to the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry. Another stock from the same industry, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $0.48. Over the past month, OPAD has returned -8.4%.
Offerpad Solutions Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.25. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -256.3%. Offerpad Solutions Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).