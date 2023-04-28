We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is International Money Express (IMXI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
International Money Express is one of 335 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Money Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMXI's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, IMXI has returned 3.4% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.7%. This means that International Money Express is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.8% year-to-date.
For Palantir Technologies Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 195.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, International Money Express is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that IMXI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Palantir Technologies Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 195 stocks and is ranked #158. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.3%.
International Money Express and Palantir Technologies Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.