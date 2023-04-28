We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crocs (CROX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crocs (CROX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Crocs is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 14.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.7%.
In Wynn Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 231.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.8% this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Wynn Resorts falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.1%.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Crocs and Wynn Resorts as they attempt to continue their solid performance.