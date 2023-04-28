Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the sixth straight quarter. However, both the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.

Q1 Earnings and Revenues

During the quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss of 62 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 75 cents. In the prior-year quarter, JAKK reported adjusted loss per share of 37 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $107.5 million surpassed the consensus mark of $91 million by 18%. However, the top line declined 11% on a year-over-year basis. The downside was mainly due dismal sales in North America.

Net sales in Toys/Consumer Products segment declined 11.9% globally on a year-over-year basis. Sales in North America declined 15.9%, but in international it increased 12.4%. Sales in the Disguise costumes segment declined to $9.6 million from $9.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights

In the reported quarter, gross margin came in at 29.2%, up 450 basis points from the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by a decline in container and import-related costs, which overshadowed higher royalty and product costs as a percent of sales. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $(1.1) million during the quarter against $1.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $38.3 million compared with $85.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Debt, non-current portion, net as of Mar 31, was $27 million compared with $92.9 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

