TSCDY or WMT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Supermarkets stocks have likely encountered both Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) and Walmart (WMT - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Tesco PLC is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Walmart has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that TSCDY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
TSCDY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.73, while WMT has a forward P/E of 24.81. We also note that TSCDY has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.51.
Another notable valuation metric for TSCDY is its P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WMT has a P/B of 4.87.
Based on these metrics and many more, TSCDY holds a Value grade of A, while WMT has a Value grade of C.
TSCDY stands above WMT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TSCDY is the superior value option right now.