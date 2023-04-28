We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Overstock.com's (OSTK) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Overstock.com (OSTK - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 10 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share and declined 147.6% year over year.
Revenues of $381.1 million decreased 28.9% year over year. The top line lagged the consensus mark by 6.32%.
Revenues were hit by contraction in demand in the real estate sector. The combination of lower consumer engagement and a weak housing market created constant pressure on the top line.
Active customers reached 4.795 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, down 35.1% year over year.
The number of active customers declined due to a fall in home related spending, change in spending preference and the company’s strategy to shift completely online.
The average order value was $220 in the reported quarter, declining 0.5% year over year. Orders delivered were 1.736 million, down 28.5% year over year.
Overstock.com, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Overstock.com, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Overstock.com, Inc. Quote
Operating Details
Gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 23.5% in the reported quarter.
Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses decreased 19.6% year over year to $47 million. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses increased 140 bps to 12.3%.
Technology expenses were $30.5 million, down 7.4% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, technology expenses jumped 190 bps on a year-over-year basis to 8%.
General & administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 3.6% year over year to $20.5 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A increased 140 bps to 5.4%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million, which declined 84.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Operating loss was $8.4 million against $12.5 million profit reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2023, Overstock had cash and cash equivalents worth $374.711 million compared with $371.263 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt, as of Mar 31, 2023, was $34.207 million compared with $34.476 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
