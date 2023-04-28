CONSOL Energy ( CEIX Quick Quote CEIX - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, before market open. CEIX delivered an earnings surprise of 10.83% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider
CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
CONSOL Energy (CEIX - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, before market open. CEIX delivered an earnings surprise of 10.83% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Consider
CONSOL Energy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from higher production volumes and an increase in average revenues per ton sold from the year-ago period. The completion of the fifth longwall at the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the beginning of production at the fourth-quarter 2022-end are likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the first quarter.
CEIX’s stable cash flow generation and use of the funds to reduce debts are likely to have lowered interest expenses and boosted the company’s first-quarter earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONSOL Energy’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.34 per share, which indicates 156.73% growth from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales stands at $594.3 million, suggesting growth of 65.8% from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CONSOL Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: CONSOL Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, CONSOL Energy sports a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 4. CWEN has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of the company is pegged at 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Clearway Energy is $1.84 per share, which indicates growth of 149.3% from the prior-year period.
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2. SUN has an Earnings ESP of +5.66% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Sunoco is $4.37 per unit, which indicates an increase of 1.4% in the past sixty days.
Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. WHD has an Earnings ESP of +1.79% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Cactus is $2.67 per share, which indicates 45.1% growth from the year-ago period. Long-term earnings growth of the company is pegged at 52.4%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.