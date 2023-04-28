Back to top

Crown Holdings (CCK) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1, Dip Y/Y

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line surpassed the company’s EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10. However, the same declined 40% year over year.

Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 85 cents per share in the quarter under review compared with $1.74 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

Net sales in the quarter totaled $2,974 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $3,162 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,094 million. The downside was driven by lower volumes across most businesses.

Costs and Margins

The cost of products sold fell 5.3% year over year to $2,411 million. On a year-over-year basis, gross profit moved down 8.5% to $563 million. The gross margin contracted to 18.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 19.4%.

Selling and administrative expenses rose 1.9% year over year to $160 million. Segmental operating income was $320 million in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s $383 million.

Crown Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Segmental Performance

Net sales in the Americas Beverage segment totaled $1,261 million, up 2.9% year over year. Segment operating profit rose 8.5% year over year to $178 million.

The European Beverage segment’s sales fell 6.1% year over year to $479 million. Operating income was $45 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $53 million.

The Asia-Pacific segment’s revenues totaled $338 million, up 18.2% year over year. Operating profit was $36 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $53 million.

Revenues in the Transit Packaging segment totaled $564 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $657 million. Operating profit improved 27.9% year over year to $78 million.

Financial Update

Crown Holdings had cash and cash equivalents of $403 million at the end of first-quarter 2023, up from $389 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company utilized $235 million in cash in operating activities in the first quarter compared with $301 million in the year-ago quarter.

Crown Holdings’ long-term debt increased to $7,046 million as of Mar 31, 2023, from $5,654 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

Outlook

Crown Holdings projects second-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS between $1.60 and $1.70. For the current year, the company reaffirms adjusted EPS of $6.20-$6.40. The company expects 2023 adjusted annual EBITDA growth of 8-12%.

CCK expects improved operating results in global beverage and Transit Packaging in 2023.

Price Performance

Crown Holdings’ shares have lost 23.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 29.9%.

 

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Crown Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

