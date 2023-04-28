We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) closed at $36.40, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.46%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.04%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Infineon Technologies AG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 48.98% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.06% higher. Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.54.
Also, we should mention that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 3 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
