PPL Corporation (PPL) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, before market open. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings were on par with the estimate.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
PPL Corporation’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing capital investments to strengthen infrastructure and a reduction in O&M expenses through the company’s centralization efforts and asset optimization. Higher demand from residential groups is expected to have boosted first-quarter earnings.
First-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by higher interest expenses.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.44%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.86 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 4.2%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.
PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +7.69%.
Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
EIX’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is pegged at 2.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EIX’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $4.74 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.6%.
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 3, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.34%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $4.36 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The 2023 bottom-line estimate for BEP is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per unit, implying year-over-year growth of 95%.
