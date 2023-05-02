Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT Quick Quote LNT - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.17% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider
Image: Bigstock
Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.17% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Alliant Energy’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from capital investments. The company is also likely to have gained from lower utility’s operation and maintenance expenses, owing to cost reductions resulting from operating efficiencies. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from stable economic conditions that boosted demand and sales volume.
However, higher depreciation and interest expenses might have offset some positives during the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 5.2%.
The same for revenues is pinned at $1.12 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 4.73%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 3, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.34%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.36 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.62%.
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
PPL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.42%. The bottom-line estimate is pegged at 42 cents, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 2.44%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The bottom-line estimate is pegged at a loss of 13 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year improvement of 18.75%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.