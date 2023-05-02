We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is American Airlines (AAL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
American Airlines is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL's full-year earnings has moved 17.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AAL has moved about 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 3.8% on average. This shows that American Airlines is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Copa Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, American Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.4% so far this year, so AAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Copa Holdings is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on American Airlines and Copa Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.