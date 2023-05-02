We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is HSBC (HSBC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has HSBC (HSBC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
HSBC is one of 873 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HSBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSBC's full-year earnings has moved 45.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, HSBC has returned 15.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HSBC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Owl Rock Capital Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, HSBC belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.3% so far this year, so HSBC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation, however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #196. The industry has moved +3.5% so far this year.
HSBC and Owl Rock Capital Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.