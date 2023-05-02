We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AutoZone (AZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AutoZone is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AutoZone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZO's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AZO has gained about 8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 7.6% on average. This means that AutoZone is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) . The stock is up 12.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AutoZone belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6% this year, meaning that AZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +15.5% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track AutoZone and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.