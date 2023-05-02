We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Ardmore Shipping (ASC) in Q1 Earnings?
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 9, before market open.
The company has an impressive earnings record of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat is 17.8%.
Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors that might have shaped the company’s March-quarter performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues has surged more than 100% on a year-over-year basis.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
We expect Ardmore Shipping’s first-quarter performance to have been aided by the bullishness surrounding the tanker market as product tanker rates are currently at healthy levels, despite minor hiccups. Given the resumption of economic activities and an uptick in world trade, ASC’s top-line performance is expected to have been boosted.
Time Charter Equivalent or TCE rates, which represent net revenues (revenues less voyage expenses) divided by revenue days, are likely to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter owing to higher spot rates.
Costs are likely to have been steep in first-quarter 2023 due to supply-chain troubles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has moved 14% south over the past 60 days.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ardmore Shipping this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ASC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a sports Zacks Rank #1 presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
