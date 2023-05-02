Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Las Vegas Sands (LVS): Time to Buy?

Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this casino operator is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Las Vegas Sands, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.40 per share, which is a change of +217.65% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Las Vegas Sands has increased 58.04% over the last 30 days, as five estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $1.78 per share represents a change of +248.33% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, five estimates have moved up for Las Vegas Sands versus one negative revision. This has pushed the consensus estimate 26.54% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Las Vegas Sands earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Las Vegas Sands shares have added 11.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.


