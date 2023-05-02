Hyatt (H) Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation ( H Quick Quote H - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 696.9%. The Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating an improvement from an adjusted loss of 33 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $1.59 billion, suggesting a surge of 24.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Let's look at how things have shaped up for the quarter. Factors to Note
Hyatt’s first-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from robust leisure travel demand, easing travel restrictions, favorable pricing scenario and heightened airline capacity. Also, new hotel openings, loyalty program and strategic acquisitions are likely to have aided the company.
The solid performance of Owned and leased hotels as well as managed and the franchised business segment is likely to have driven the top line in the first quarter. For the to-be-reported quarter, our model predicts that Owned and leased hotels revenues will increase 12.9% to $312.7 million year over year. Management, Franchise and other fees are expected to be $202.8 million, indicating a surge of 50.2% from $135 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Although supply chain risks are likely to have persisted, solid improvements in RevPAR are likely to have offset the same in the to-be-reported quarter. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hyatt this time around. A stock needs to have a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. Earnings ESP: Hyatt has an Earnings ESP of +56.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some other stocks from the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported: Wynn Resorts, Limited ( WYNN Quick Quote WYNN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +111.38% and a Zacks Rank #2. Shares of Wynn Resorts have surged 59.3% in the past year. WYNN’s earnings beat the estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.6%. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ( CZR Quick Quote CZR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +85.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. Shares of Caesars Entertainment have declined 33.7% in the past year. CZR’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 16.2%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ( PLYA Quick Quote PLYA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +40.22% and a Zacks Rank #1. Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts have increased 0.8% in the past year. PLYA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 419.4%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Hyatt (H) Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 696.9%.
The Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating an improvement from an adjusted loss of 33 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $1.59 billion, suggesting a surge of 24.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Let's look at how things have shaped up for the quarter.
Factors to Note
Hyatt’s first-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from robust leisure travel demand, easing travel restrictions, favorable pricing scenario and heightened airline capacity. Also, new hotel openings, loyalty program and strategic acquisitions are likely to have aided the company.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote
The solid performance of Owned and leased hotels as well as managed and the franchised business segment is likely to have driven the top line in the first quarter. For the to-be-reported quarter, our model predicts that Owned and leased hotels revenues will increase 12.9% to $312.7 million year over year. Management, Franchise and other fees are expected to be $202.8 million, indicating a surge of 50.2% from $135 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Although supply chain risks are likely to have persisted, solid improvements in RevPAR are likely to have offset the same in the to-be-reported quarter.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hyatt this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings.
Earnings ESP: Hyatt has an Earnings ESP of +56.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:
Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +111.38% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Shares of Wynn Resorts have surged 59.3% in the past year. WYNN’s earnings beat the estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.6%.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +85.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment have declined 33.7% in the past year. CZR’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 16.2%.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +40.22% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts have increased 0.8% in the past year. PLYA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 419.4%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.