We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Will Strong Embedded Growth Aid AMD's Q1 Earnings Growth?
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) is expected to report lackluster client segment revenues in first-quarter 2023 earnings, set to be released on May 2, due to weak PC shipment demand.
AMD also expects Data Center segment revenues to decline sequentially due to elevated levels of inventory with some cloud customers. However, the Embedded segment’s revenues are expected to increase.
The company is riding on an expanding partner base and strong demand for EPYC, Radeon and Ryzen processors. Moreover, acquisitions, including Xilinx and Pensando, have diversified its business.
It expects first-quarter 2023 revenues to be $5.3 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10%.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Revenue (TTM)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. revenue-ttm | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote
Click here to know how AMD’s overall first-quarter performance is likely to be.
Diversified Product Portfolio: Key to AMD’s Q1 Growth
AMD’s first-quarter results are likely to benefit from its expanding product portfolio, which caters to trending high-growth markets like cloud, gaming, data center and EV.
The continued strong adoption of EPYC processors by the likes of Dell (DELL - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE - Free Report) , Lenovo, Microsoft and Oracle are expected to have benefited data center revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company has been benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors, which currently power more than 600 publicly available instances globally, following the launches of AMD-based instances from partners like AWS and Microsoft in the fourth quarter of 2022.
AMD currently powers more than 100 of the world's fastest supercomputers and 15 of the top 20 most energy-efficient supercomputers in the world. In the enterprise segment, more than 140 fourth-gen EPYC platforms were in development from HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Super Micro and other partners at the end of the fourth quarter.
Moreover, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has constantly been improving the performance of its Ryzen processors to help address the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning in industries like cloud, gaming and data center. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for data center, embedded, client and gaming revenues for the first quarter are pegged at $1.46 billion, $1.35 billion, $1.49 billion and $959 million, respectively.