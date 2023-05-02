We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Costco (COST - Free Report) closed at $493.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 1.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. On that day, Costco is projected to report earnings of $3.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $54.86 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago period.
COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.43 per share and revenue of $242.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.82% and +6.87%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Costco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Costco has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.87 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.4.
Investors should also note that COST has a PEG ratio of 3.77 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.