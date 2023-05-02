We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UiPath (PATH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.15, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 19.82% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 166.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $266.89 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +71.43% and +18.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.17, so we one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that PATH has a PEG ratio of 1.45 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.