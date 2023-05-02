We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) closed at $23.95, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.58% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Telekom AG as it approaches its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.16% higher. Deutsche Telekom AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deutsche Telekom AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.51, so we one might conclude that Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that DTEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DTEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DTEGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.