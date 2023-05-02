We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.32, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.16% lower within the past month. Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.75.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.