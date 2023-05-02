We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed at $62.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 5.34% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 65.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.6 billion, up 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.
TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $55.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -52.12% and +3.35%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher within the past month. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.71, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.