Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (
FMAT Quick Quote FMAT - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Materials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $480.85 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market. FMAT seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Materials Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Materials Index represents the performance of the materials sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.93%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, Linde Plc Common Stock (
LIN Quick Quote LIN - Free Report) accounts for about 15.06% of total assets, followed by Air Products + Chemicals Inc Common Stock Usd1.0 ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) and Freeport Mcmoran Inc Common Stock Usd.1 ( FCX Quick Quote FCX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 49.97% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FMAT return is roughly 3.89%, and is down about -3.38% in the last one year (as of 05/02/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $37.65 and $49.75.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 22.86% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 125 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FMAT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Materials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLB Quick Quote XLB - Free Report) tracks Materials Select Sector Index and the FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF ( GUNR Quick Quote GUNR - Free Report) tracks Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF has $5.85 billion in assets, FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF has $7.49 billion. XLB has an expense ratio of 0.10% and GUNR charges 0.46%. Bottom Line
