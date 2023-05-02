We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 5, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the utility delivered an earnings surprise of 2.91%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Dominion Energy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from regulated investments and attractive customer growth, boosting demand for its services. The expected increase in Millstone Power plant margin is likely to have boosted first-quarter earnings.
However, higher interest rates, operation and maintenance expenses and return to normal weather are expected to have adversely impacted earnings in the first quarter.
Expectations
Dominion Energy expects earnings of 97 cents to $1.12 per share for the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.01, indicating a decline of 14.41% from the year-ago reported figure.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
