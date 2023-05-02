We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Boyd Gaming is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 16.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BYD has gained about 30.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11.7% on average. As we can see, Boyd Gaming is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.9%.
For Las Vegas Sands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.3% so far this year, meaning that BYD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Las Vegas Sands is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Sands as they could maintain their solid performance.