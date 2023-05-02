We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Weatherford International (WFRD) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Weatherford (WFRD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Weatherford is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Weatherford is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WFRD's full-year earnings has moved 61% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, WFRD has gained about 26.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 2.6% on average. This shows that Weatherford is outperforming its peers so far this year.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.4%.
The consensus estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima's current year EPS has increased 43.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Weatherford belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.8% this year, meaning that WFRD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, YPF Sociedad Anonima falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #102. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.9%.
Weatherford and YPF Sociedad Anonima could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.