Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT - Free Report) . ILPT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.21, which compares to its industry's average of 14.96. ILPT's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.53 and as low as 2.54, with a median of 5.58, all within the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that ILPT has a P/CF ratio of 7.71. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ILPT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.11. Within the past 12 months, ILPT's P/CF has been as high as 12.49 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 6.48.
If you're looking for another solid REIT and Equity Trust - Other value stock, take a look at Service Properties Trust (SVC - Free Report) . SVC is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Service Properties Trust also has a P/B ratio of 1.04 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.73. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.35, as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.86.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Service Properties Trust's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ILPT and SVC is an impressive value stock right now.