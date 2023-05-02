We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Global Ship Lease (GSL) in Q1 Earnings?
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 10, before market open.
GSL has an appreciative surprise record as its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (reporting in-line earnings in the remaining one), the average beat being 13.3%.
Against this backdrop, let’s discuss the factors that might have impacted Global Ship Lease’s performance in the March quarter.
Bullishness surrounding the containership market is a huge boon for Global Ship Lease and is likely to have boosted its top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Increased fleet utilization with the gradual resumption of economic activities and an uptick in world trade are likely to get reflected in GSL’s impending results. High container rates are also likely to have boosted the top line. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $151.8 million, implying a decline of 1.2% year over year.
On the flip side, high fuel costs due to the escalation in oil prices are likely to have hurt the bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has declined 1% to $1.94 per share over the past 60 days.
What Does the Zacks Model Say?
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Global Ship Lease this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Global Ship Lease has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is at $1.94. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Global Ship Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
