Catalyst (CPRX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( CPRX Quick Quote CPRX - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 10, 2023.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surprise history has been mixed so far. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same once. Catalyst has a positive earnings surprise of 3.35%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Catalyst delivered an earnings surprise of 4.76%.
In the past year, shares of Catalyst have skyrocketed 119.2% against the
industry’s 8.8% fall. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let's see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Catalyst’s first-quarter revenues are expected to have been driven by the sales of the only approved drug in its portfolio, Firdapse, for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). Patients transitioning from Ruzurgi to Firdapse, after the dispute settlement with Jacobus Pharmaceuticals in July 2022, are expected to have contributed to increasing sales.
The company is focused on expanding the commercialization of Firdapse in the United States.
In September 2022, the FDA approved Catalyst’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS. Sales are likely to have boosted in the to-be-reported quarter.
Post the sNDA’s approval by the FDA, Firdapse is now a treatment option in the United States for all LEMS patients beyond six years of age.
The company is also expected to provide an update on the abbreviated NDA filing by Teva Pharmaceuticals seeking approval from the FDA to manufacture, use or sell a generic version of Firdapse in the United States.
Other Updates
On Jan 25, 2023, Catalyst announced the successful acquisition of the U.S. rights for Fycompa (perampanel) CIII, from Eisai Co., Ltd. This is expected to have increased Catalyst’s neurological footprint with an expanded product portfolio now containing a commercial-stage epilepsy asset. This should reduce overdependence on Firdapse to generate revenues for the company.
Catalyst is expected to provide an update regarding its plans to begin marketing Fycompa through its own sales organization in May 2023.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Catalyst this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you can see below. Earnings ESP: Catalyst has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and the most accurate estimate are both pegged at 30 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Acrivon Therapeutics ( ACRV Quick Quote ACRV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +34.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Acrivon’s stock has plunged 25.9% in the past year. Acrivon beat earnings estimates in one of the last two reported quarters, missing the mark on the other one occasion. ACRV has a negative earnings surprise of 42.31%, on average.
ImmunoGen ( IMGN Quick Quote IMGN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
ImmunoGen’s stock has gained 9.1% in the past year. ImmunoGen beat earnings estimates in two of the last four reported quarters, missing the mark on the other two occasions. IMGN has an earnings surprise of 7.09%, on average.
Cyteir Therapeutics ( CYT Quick Quote CYT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.80% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Cyteir’s stock has plunged 9.6% in the past year. Cyteir beat earnings estimates in all of the last four reported quarters. CYT has an earnings surprise of 38.08%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Catalyst (CPRX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 10, 2023.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surprise history has been mixed so far. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same once. Catalyst has a positive earnings surprise of 3.35%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Catalyst delivered an earnings surprise of 4.76%.
In the past year, shares of Catalyst have skyrocketed 119.2% against the industry’s 8.8% fall.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let's see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Catalyst’s first-quarter revenues are expected to have been driven by the sales of the only approved drug in its portfolio, Firdapse, for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). Patients transitioning from Ruzurgi to Firdapse, after the dispute settlement with Jacobus Pharmaceuticals in July 2022, are expected to have contributed to increasing sales.
The company is focused on expanding the commercialization of Firdapse in the United States.
In September 2022, the FDA approved Catalyst’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS. Sales are likely to have boosted in the to-be-reported quarter.
Post the sNDA’s approval by the FDA, Firdapse is now a treatment option in the United States for all LEMS patients beyond six years of age.
The company is also expected to provide an update on the abbreviated NDA filing by Teva Pharmaceuticals seeking approval from the FDA to manufacture, use or sell a generic version of Firdapse in the United States.
Other Updates
On Jan 25, 2023, Catalyst announced the successful acquisition of the U.S. rights for Fycompa (perampanel) CIII, from Eisai Co., Ltd. This is expected to have increased Catalyst’s neurological footprint with an expanded product portfolio now containing a commercial-stage epilepsy asset. This should reduce overdependence on Firdapse to generate revenues for the company.
Catalyst is expected to provide an update regarding its plans to begin marketing Fycompa through its own sales organization in May 2023.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Catalyst this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you can see below.
Earnings ESP: Catalyst has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and the most accurate estimate are both pegged at 30 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #3.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +34.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Acrivon’s stock has plunged 25.9% in the past year. Acrivon beat earnings estimates in one of the last two reported quarters, missing the mark on the other one occasion. ACRV has a negative earnings surprise of 42.31%, on average.
ImmunoGen (IMGN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
ImmunoGen’s stock has gained 9.1% in the past year. ImmunoGen beat earnings estimates in two of the last four reported quarters, missing the mark on the other two occasions. IMGN has an earnings surprise of 7.09%, on average.
Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.80% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Cyteir’s stock has plunged 9.6% in the past year. Cyteir beat earnings estimates in all of the last four reported quarters. CYT has an earnings surprise of 38.08%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.