Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Alpha Metallurgical (AMR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $141.09, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.32% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alpha Metallurgical as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $14.22, down 30.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $858.5 million, down 19.91% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $46.09 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.02% and -20.82%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alpha Metallurgical is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Alpha Metallurgical currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.44.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.